Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $443,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $90.53 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

