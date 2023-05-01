Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.09 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.