Condor Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,509 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

