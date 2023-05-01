iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

