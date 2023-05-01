IFP Advisors Inc Sells 15,546 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

