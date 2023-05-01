IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $132.81.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.