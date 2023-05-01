IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $162,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.