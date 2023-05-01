IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

