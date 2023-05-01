IFP Advisors Inc Sells 723 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
XMMO stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
