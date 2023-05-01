IFP Advisors Inc Sells 723 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.