Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

