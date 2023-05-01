IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 42,879 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

