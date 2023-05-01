IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,999 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

