FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

