Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 95,373 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

