Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,934 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 562,974 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

