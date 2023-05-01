Burney Co. Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DVA opened at $90.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

