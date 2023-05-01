IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.71.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.