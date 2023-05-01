Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 971,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 36,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 817,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.