Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $171,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,290,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

