Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $85.30 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.