Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $524.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.01. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

