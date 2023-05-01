Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

