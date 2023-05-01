Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DexCom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 398,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 113,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

