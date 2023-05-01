Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 259 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,686.31 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,564.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,255.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.