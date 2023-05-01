Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

