AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 211.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,468,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,663.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,515.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,467.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.