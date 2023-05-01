Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Blackstone stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.