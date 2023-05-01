Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

