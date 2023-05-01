Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,007 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $14,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

