Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -352.94%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

