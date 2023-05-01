Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $137.93 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

