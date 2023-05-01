Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $137.93 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.