Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 94 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 155,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 9,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

