Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BC opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

