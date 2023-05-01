Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

FIS stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

