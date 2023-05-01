Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

