Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

