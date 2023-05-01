Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

TXN stock opened at $167.20 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.