Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $221.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

