Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $91,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $89.41 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

