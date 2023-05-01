Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $104.53 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $104,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

