Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after acquiring an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

HLT opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

