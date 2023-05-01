Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:SKX opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

