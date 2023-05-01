Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

