LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
