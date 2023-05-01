LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

