Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Stories

