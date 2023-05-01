TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $290.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.26. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

