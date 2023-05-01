TD Asset Management Inc Has $50.08 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.76% of Medpace worth $50,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

