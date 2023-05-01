Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,728 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $695.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $670.66 and its 200 day moving average is $614.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

