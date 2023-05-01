Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,447 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $309.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

