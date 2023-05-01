Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,866 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE EQR opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

